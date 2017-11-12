Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Newcomers McCoy, Juiston Lead UNLV Over Florida A&M 108-66

Brandon McCoy #44 of the UNLV Rebels battles for a rebound against Isaiah Martin #34, Desmond Williams #0 and Marcus Barham #22 of the Florida A&M Rattlers during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon McCoy scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in his UNLV debut, helping the Runnin’ Rebels rout Florida A&M 108-66 on Saturday night.

McCoy, a McDonald’s High School All-American from Chicago, had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the first half. Shakur Juiston, the National Junior College Player of the Year, added 19 points and 10 rebounds in his first game with the Rebels (1-0).

McCoy finished 11-of-19 shooting while Juiston made 9 of 11 field goals. Senior Jovan Mooring chipped in 21 points for UNLV, which has won 12 of its last 13 season openers, and is 25-2 in home openers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV jumped out on a 28-8 run while building a 56-27 halftime lead and cruised from there.

Desmond Williams scored 21 points and Isaiah Martin added 20 to lead Florida A&M (0-2).

