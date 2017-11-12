LVMPD: Armed Man Attacks Woman, Fatally Shot By Officer

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Police shot and killed a man who attacked a woman outside a Las Vegas gas station before pulling a gun as officers arrived, authorities said.
Police arrived at the gas station on Pyle Avenue and Pollack Drive following reports of a man strangling a woman just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. Kelly McMahill said.
The responding officer reported he saw the pair struggling when the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the woman. After moving a child out of the way of the incident and ordering the suspect to drop his weapon several times, the officer fired four times, striking the suspect, McMahill said.
The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The woman also suffered a gunshot wound in the gunfire. It was not immediately clear whether she was shot by the suspect or one of the officer’s bullets.
The name of the suspect was not released pending family notification.