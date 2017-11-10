Thousands March on Vegas Strip in Honor of October Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas community is showing solidarity after the October mass shooting where 58 people died and hundreds more were injured.
Thousands of people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday for the Vegas Strong march organized by Culinary Union Culinary Workers Union Local 226.
The crowd — led by employees of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino, where the gunfire originated from — marched from the Caesars Palace to the Statue of Liberty at the New York-New York casino.
Along with showing solidarity after Oct. 1 shooting, Culinary Union Member Stella Kalaoram says she hopes the march will show the world that Las Vegas is still a safe place so tourists will come back.