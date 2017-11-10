Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Thousands March on Vegas Strip in Honor of October Shooting

Filed Under: Culinary Workers Union Local 226, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting
First responder Nikole Silva takes a moment to remember some of the victims she helped during the recent Las Vegas mass shooting on October 8, 2017, in Vas Vegas, NV. The mass shooting killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas community is showing solidarity after the October mass shooting where 58 people died and hundreds more were injured.

Thousands of people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday for the Vegas Strong march organized by Culinary Union Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The crowd — led by employees of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino, where the gunfire originated from — marched from the Caesars Palace to the Statue of Liberty at the New York-New York casino.

Along with showing solidarity after Oct. 1 shooting, Culinary Union Member Stella Kalaoram says she hopes the march will show the world that Las Vegas is still a safe place so tourists will come back.

