Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NTSB to Investigate Vegas Driverless Bus Crash

Filed Under: National Transportation Safety Board, Las Vegas news, driverless shuttle, driverless bus, driverless bus crash
A Navya Arma autonomous electric shuttle prepares to move along Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, Nev., Saturday, January 14, 2017. The autonomous shuttle, which is the first to ride in public in the United States, will be demonstrated thru January 20th. (Jason Ogulnik/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal transportation officials will investigate the crash that involved a driverless shuttle bus in Las Vegas.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said a team of four officials is expected to arrive in Las Vegas Friday.

The crash between the self-operating bus and a semi-truck happened Wednesday, less than two hours after the driverless vehicle debuted. No injuries were reported.

Police in Las Vegas have said the driver of the semi-truck was cited for illegal backing. Authorities have said one of the semi-truck’s tires tapped the front bumper of the bus.

The oval-shaped shuttle that can transport up to 12 passengers has an attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals. It uses GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology to make its way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen