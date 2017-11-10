Henderson Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Fire Station

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – City of Henderson will celebrate the grand opening of Fire Station 91, the community’s tenth fire station and the first new station to open in 15 years, during Mayor Debra March’s monthly “March On” community event scheduled for November 13 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Mayor March, members of the Henderson City Council, Inspirada Project Manager Jim Rizzi and Fire Chief Shawn White will welcome the community to the new station and ceremonially cut the ribbon firefighter style before inviting the public to tour the station and meet their neighborhood firefighters.

“Station 91 will serve one of the fastest growing areas of Henderson and will play a critical role in protecting residents who live in Inspirada and Madeira Canyon,” said Mayor March. “This state-of-the-are fire station will house crews and equipment to battle fires and provide life saving services to those in need of assistance and it demonstrates our deep commitment to public safety,” March said.

Fire Station 91 serves the Inspirada and Madeira Canyon areas of Henderson. Inspirada Builders, LLC donated the 3.42 acre site on which the station was built and provided $6.6 million toward the cost of construction and equipment.

“We are honored to serve as the location for Fire Station 91,” said Jim Rizzi, Inspirada project manager. “Fire Station 91 is just one of many ways we are increasing the quality of lfe here and providing protection to our residents and surrounding businesses,” Rizzi said.

The 10,998 square foot building was constructed for $6.125 million and includes three apparatus bays, training facilities, equipment and supply storage, and accommodations for firefighters staffing the station 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“The opening of Fire Station 91 will enable us to continue to provide the high level of service that has made Henderson Fire Department one of the best in the nation,” said Fire Chief Shawn White. “It’s perfectly situated to help us meet our goal for response times and increase the level of protection that we provide to the community.