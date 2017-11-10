Cross Creator To Be Recognized By County Commissioners

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Greg Zanis, the carpenter from Aurora, Illinois, who created the 58 crosses memorializing those who perished at the 1 October incident, will be recognized by Clark County commissioners at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on Sunday, November 12 at 9 a.m.

Commissioners have declared it “Greg Zanis Day” on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Clark County. They also will present the carpenter with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip. Taking part in the ceremony will be Commissioners Jim Gibson, Steve Sisolak, Chris Giunchigliani, Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Lawrence Weekly as well as Zanis.

The crosses have already been individually photographed by museum staff. Each of the crosses along with the artifacts attached to them will be individually boxed by staff following Sunday’s ceremony. The boxes will be loaded onto trailers and hauled to the Clark County Museum. There, staff will label each box, remove fragile artifacts from the crosses and then display them on the amphitheater stage. Museum staff hopes to complete the display toward the end of Sunday or early Monday. The crosses will be available for public viewing through Sunday, December 17, weather permitting.

In addition to the crosses, other 1 October tributes have been collected by county staff from medians and public rights of way on the Las Vegas Strip. Over the next few months, all of the artifacts will then be accessioned into the Clark County Museum collection for preservation and future display. The crosses will also become part of the permanent county collection and will be available for study in the future.

Located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, the 30-acre museum features more than one million artifacts. Indoor exhibits chronicle the area’s history from prehistoric to modern times. Visitors can feel a mammoth tooth, try a Paiute game or spin a wheel of fortune. Artifacts from the Paiute, Mohave, and Chemehueve tribes are on display, as well as mining and ranching artifacts, and items from Las Vegas’s early gaming and entertainment history. A small gift shop sells books about local history and classic children’s toys. Visitors also can stroll along shady Heritage Street to take self-guided tours of a collection of homes and buildings that have been moved to the museum’s grounds and restored to reflect Southern Nevada’s past. Highlights include a recreated ghost town, the former Candlelight wedding chapel that existed near the Riviera Hotel on the Strip, and a turn-of-the-century railroad cottage from Downtown Las Vegas. The museum attracts more than 40,000 visitors a year. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children. Those interested in donating 1 October artifacts to the museum should email the museum at cynthia.sanford@ClarkCountyNV.gov.