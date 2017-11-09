Nevada Execution Postponed Over Paralytic Drug

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State prisons officials are postponing Nevada’s first inmate execution in 11 years after a state court judge ordered a paralytic drug removed from a never-before-used lethal injection plan.
Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Thursday the planned execution on Tuesday of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier has been called off pending Nevada Supreme Court review of the judge’s ruling.
A lawyer for the state attorney general’s office told Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti the state objects to her order to remove the paralytic cisatracurium from the three-drug execution protocol.
Dozier quit appeals and volunteered to be put to death, and the judge says the state could go forward with the sedative diazepam and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The judge granted a stay of the execution until there’s a ruling from the state high court.