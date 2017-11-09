NDOT Doing More Road Work, This Time In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the north bound inside lane along a one mile stretch of U.S. Highway 93 between Railroad Pass Casino and Access Road in Henderson from 7 p.m., November 13, until 5 a.m., November 14, and then again from 7 p.m., November 14, until 5 a.m., November 15.
The temporary closures are needed for paving operations as part of the $83 million first phase of Interstate 11, which calls for building a four-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive.
