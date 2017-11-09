Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NDOT Doing More Road Work, This Time In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the north bound inside lane along a one mile stretch of U.S. Highway 93 between Railroad Pass Casino and Access Road in Henderson from 7 p.m., November 13, until 5 a.m., November 14, and then again from 7 p.m., November 14, until 5 a.m., November 15.

The temporary closures are needed for paving operations as part of the $83 million first phase of Interstate 11, which calls for building a four-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive.

NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

