Fire Destroys Vegas Home And Leaves One Homeless

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An elderly man is displaced after his house caught fire early Thursday morning. There were no reported injuries during the incident.
Las Vegas firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a house in the 1900 block of Sutro Lane (Vegas/M-L-K Blvd.) at 2:12 a.m. On arrival smoke was coming out from all around the roof of a large one story wood frame house.
Firefighters entered the home and found the fire in a rear bedroom and had the fire out in less than ten minutes. The fire slightly extended into the attic and it took an extensive amount of time to put out the hot spots.
Damage was confined to the bedroom and attic, damage was estimated at $10,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.