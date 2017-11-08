Vegas Girl, 4, Attacked By Grandfather’s Dog

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas father whose daughter was attacked by her grandfather’s dog says the 4-year-old is recovering, but will most likely need plastic surgery.
Adan Encinias says his daughter, Gianna, was attacked by her grandfather’s Labrador retriever hound mix named Shadow at his home on Monday after she tried to pet him.
The family says Shadow had never attacked anyone before.
According to the Encinias, the dog bit off part of Gianna’s left cheek.
Encinias says Shadow was taken to the Animal Foundation and will be put down.