Judge to Hear From Death-Row Inmate One Last Time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge who has been hearing a challenge of the state’s untried prison lethal injection plan is set to ask a death-row inmate one last time whether he’s changed his mind about becoming the first person to be executed in Nevada in 11 years.
Scott Raymond Dozier has told Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti several times that he wants his sentence carried out, and he’s not really concerned if it’ll be painful.
The judge says he has to say so again during a Wednesday videoconference from the state prison in Ely, where his execution is scheduled next Tuesday.
The 46-year-old Dozier is a twice-convicted murderer. He isn’t appealing his conviction or sentence.
But he is letting federal public defenders probe how the state decided on a three-drug combination that has never before been used for lethal injections in any other state.