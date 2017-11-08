Expect More Road Construction Through The Weekend In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For a city that never sleeps, it can at times feel like the construction never takes a break either.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make a full closure of north and south bound U.S. Highway 95 at Martin Luther King Boulevard from 10 p.m., November 13, until 5 a.m., November 14, in downtown Las Vegas. Martin Luther King Boulevard will also be closed to local traffic between Bonanza Road and Mineral Avenue from 7 p.m., November 13, until 6 a.m., November 14. Also there will be a number of ramp closure from 8 p.m., November 13, until 6 a.m., November 14, including the following:

*North and south bound Interstate 15 to MLK Blvd.

*South bound Interstate 15 to north bound U.S. Highway 95

*North and south bound U.S. Highway 95 to MLK Blvd.

*Rancho Drive to south bound U.S. Highway 95

The closures are needed for the erection of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 3.7 mile long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Drivers should always use caution when traveling through any cone zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOT ProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).

NDOT is also warning everyone to expect heavy traffic during “Aviation Nation,” which takes place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., November 11-12, at Nellis Air Force Base in northeast Clark County. There is free public parking at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas; buses will shuttle people to and from the air base. Roughly 300,000 people are expected at the show, which also doubles as the U.S. Air Force’s 70th birthday celebration.

“We’re expecting traffic congestion at Interstate 15 Exit 54 to Speedway Boulevard as well as Las Vegas Boulevard north during Aviation Nation weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise using alternate routes, if possible. However, if travel along through those areas is unavoidable then plan accordingly by budgeting additional drive time.