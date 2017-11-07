Two Dead, Suspect Killed By Officers in Southwest Neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police SWAT team members shot and killed a man suspected in the murders of two people found at a southwest Las Vegas valley home Monday after the suspect fought with a police dog and pointed a gun at officers, according to authorities.
Las Vegas Metro Police homicide detectives were called after a boy discovered a body in the front yard of a home on the 7300 block on Newcrest Circle just before 2 p.m. Monday, LVMPD Capt. Kelly McMahill said.
Over the course of the investigation, officers also found a second victim inside the home.
Evidence gathered led investigators to believe the suspect was still in the neighborhood, eventually leading to a search warrant to go inside the home next door to the murder scene around 9 p.m., McMahill said.
Suspecting someone was inside, LVMPD SWAT officers tried to make contact with the suspect and finally made entry into the house. McMahill said authorities focused on a locked upstairs bedroom and after several more attempts to speak with the person inside, a K9 unit was sent into the room around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
When the K9 didn’t respond, officers entered to find the suspect engaged in a fight with the police dog. The armed suspect saw police and pointed a handgun at officers, who shot the suspect twice.
He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
McMahill said preliminary information indicates the suspect was involved in the double homicide, although the circumstances surrounding those killings remained under investigation.