Rape Crisis Center Gets Help From Wireless Phone Company

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Cricket Wireless is making a contribution of smartphones with six months of service to The Rape Crisis Center (RCC), which serves all of Clark County by providing support services to victims in the immediate aftermath and long-term recovery following sexual assault. Rape Crisis Center trained advocates meet victims at the hospital, supporting them through the forensic exam and continually following up to ensure that survivors receive the necessary care and support required to heal.

Unfortunately, some survivors have phones stolen during the course of an assault, or the phones need to be taken into evidence by law enforcement. Connecting with family, making travel arrangements, and other communication becomes hampered in these situations, and this contribution will make a huge difference by having a phone available to immediately offer to victims at the hospital.

“Being able to connect with victims for follow-up, for them to get updates from law enforcement, and to connect with family and friends for support after an assault are all crucial,” said Daniele Dreitzer, Executive Director of The Rape Crisis Center. “Unfortunately, these victims tend to be among the most vulnerable members of our society and without communication, their ability to recover immediately and in the long term is compromised. Being able to supply these clients with a working cell phone is a lifeline, as it helps ensure they can continue to connect with services they so desperately need. We are very grateful to Cricket Wireless for supporting our community with this generous contribution,” Dreitzer said.

Cricket Wireless will work closely with the RCC on activation dates. The RCC will manage the distribution and tracking of the smartphones to locate and communicate with the survivors to whom it issues a phone.

“We are a part of the fabric of the Las Vegas community and its essential that we do our part to help the most vulnerable members whose voices are often not heard,” said Marlon Young, territory sales manager, Cricket Wireless. “Providing them with the ability to communicate with family, friends and organizations like The Rape Crisis Center will be essential to getting them the help they need,” Young said.