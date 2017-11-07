Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Killers, Imagine Dragons Among Vegas Shooting Benefit Headliners

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Killers and Imagine Dragons are headlining a benefit concert next month to help the victims of the shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

Organizers on Tuesday announced some of the performers of the Dec. 1 concert at T-Mobile Arena.

Also scheduled to participate are trio Boyz II Men, magician David Copperfield, magic duo Penn and Teller, and Cirque du Soleil performers.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Prices range from $75 – $125. Proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

A 64-year-old man killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.

