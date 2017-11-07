Ask A Las Vegas Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

By Debbie Hall

Traditional Thanksgiving food might taste so good, but it can also loaded with empty calories with little nutritional value. While everyone loves getting together with family and friends for the big meal, who wants to eat salad while everyone else is indulging? Thanksgiving dishes can be still be tasty and healthy. Chef Sam Marvin of Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse at Tivoli Village has created these delicious recipes that celebrate the holiday with taste and traditional while loaded with healthy ingredients.

Chef Sam Marvin

Chef Sam Marvin, CEO of the restaurant group The Goat, developed his visionary approach to food beginning in Los Angeles in 1990s. Today, Chef Marvin has developed a butcher shop featuring superior meats obtained from a network of trusted farmers and ranchers. The steakhouse offers hearty steak entrees, sharable small plates, light fish dishes and scrumptious salads. There are no short cuts with some memorable dishes. The torchon de foie grass is a three day process and a veal stock takes 24 hours. The restaurant’s atmosphere was developed to evoke all of the senses during the dining experience.

Holiday Goose

Before the turkey was introduced from the New World, goose was the traditional grand bird served in Europe for special occasions, and associated with the feasts of the Solstice.

For folks looking to add a little twist, include a succulent stuffing.

Ingredients:

1 goose, 6 to 8 pounds

2 apples

1 carrot

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 cup red wine

1 pinch kosher salt

3 onions

2 slices applewood-smoked bacon

1 celery stalk

3 sprigs fresh parsley

4 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions:

Soak the goose overnight, in well-salted water. Rinse and dry the goose, then stuff with the 2 apples and 2 onions. Cut the apples and onions into quarters before stuffing them into the goose. Place the goose, breast side up, in a roasting pan. Place two strips of thick-sliced bacon on top of the goose and cover with a lid or foil. Brown in a 475-degree oven until bacon is crisp. Remove the fat from the drippings in the bottom of the roasting pan, and use for a gravy. Also remove bacon and use in another dish. Add to the pan 1 onion, the carrot, celery, bay leaf, parsley, thyme, chicken stock and red wine. Re-cover the pan and continue roasting in the oven at 375 degrees. Roast for about 2 hours, basting often. The goose is done when the meat easily pulls off the bone. Uncover and brown for 20 minutes at 475 degrees. Remove goose from roaster. Use apples and onions in another dish. Strain the pan drippings into a saucepan. Over low heat, thicken the mixture with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons of water. Serve with seasonal vegetable and stuffing.

Brussels Sprouts with Pistachio and Fresh Lemon

There was a time that Brussels sprouts was boiled and served with butter. But with the immense nutritional value it offers, leave it to Chef Marvin to find a why to make it a new yummy tradition.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Olive Oil

½ ounce Pistachios

6 ounce Brussels Sprouts

1/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 pinch Freshly Ground Black Pepper

1 ½ teaspoons Unsalted Butter

½ lemon

Directions:

Roughly chop the pistachios. Slice off the stems of the Brussels sprouts and begin pulling away the Brussels sprout leaves and place them in a bowl. Discard the cores and any damaged outer leaves. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add the Brussels sprouts, chopped pistachios, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Sauté until leaves begin to soften but are still bright green, about 2 minutes. Add the unsalted butter and melt to coat the Brussels sprouts. Squeeze the lemon and serve.

Butternut Squash Soup

Instead of sweet potatoes dripping with marshmallows, serve this soup that is both sweet and savory. On a cold day, this is filling as well as a delicious way to get fiber and vitamins.

Ingredients:

6 ounces of butter

5 pounds butternut squash (peeled, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces)

3 cups chopped leeks (white and pale green parts)

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped yellow onions

1 cup chopped celery

4 ounces brown sugar

1 Granny Smith apple (peeled, cored, chopped)

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon chopped sage

10 cups chicken stock

2 cups apple cider

2 cups sour cream

1 cup manufacturer cream

Directions:

Melt butter in large saucepan over medium high heat. Add squash, leeks, carrots and celery; sauté until slightly soft, about 15 minutes. Mix in apples, thyme and sage. Add stock and 1 cup cider and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Over and simmer until apples are tender, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Cool slightly. Working in batches, puree soup in blender, place in storage container and cool. Boil remaining 1 cup cider in a heavy small saucepan until reduced to ¼ cup, about 5 minutes. Cool. Place sour cream in a bowl and whisk in reduced cider and chill until read to use. Bring soup to a simmer and mix in manufacturers cream. Before serving the soup, drizzle with cider cream.

