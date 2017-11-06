Wolfson Endorses Aaron Ford For Attorney General

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced Monday his endorsement of Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford for Nevada Attorney General.

“As a leader in the state Senate, Aaron has a strong record of working with all sides to combat crime, keep out families and neighborhoods safe, and ensure our justice system is working fairly,” said Wolfson, Clark County District Attorney. “From making sure there was funding to alleviate the rape-kit testing backlog, to combating elder abuse and standing up for domestic violence victims, Aaron’s accomplished record shows why he will be the best Attorney General to work with to keep criminals off the streets. For Aaron, it’s not about politics, it’s about keeping Nevada families like mine safe,” Wolfson said.

“Steve Wolfson has spent years working to reduce crime and gun violence in Nevada, and I am humbled to earn his support for my campaign,” said Aaron Ford, candidate for Nevada Attorney General. “Steve has introduced innovative programs like the state’s first Conviction Review Unit, which reviews claims of innocence from people in prison. Also, his success in securing a third Grand Jury will further help Clark County focus on locking up violent criminals who threaten the safety of Nevadans. As Attorney General, I look forward to working with him to move our state forward with more innovative ideas aimed at keeping all Nevadans safe,” said Ford.

Aaron Ford announced his bid for Attorney General in an open letter to fellow Nevadans in September. Ford has also received endorsements from U.S. Senator and former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, and law enforcement leaders like former Washoe County Sheriff Mike Haley, former Clark County Sheriff Bill Young, former Henderson Chief of Police Richard Perkins, and former Southern Nevada Conference of Police and Sheriffs President Dave Kallas.