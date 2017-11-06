Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Suspect Arrested in North Las Vegas Fatal Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting this weekend in North Las Vegas.

They say 25-year-old Mauricio Miranda now is in custody.

He reportedly was the victim prior to the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue.

North Las Vegas police say officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man shot in the stomach.

He later died at a hospital.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police investigators originally thought the shooting was accidental, but later determined it to be a homicide.

