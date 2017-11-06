Operation “Gotcha In The Fall” Completed In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Officers from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Division of Parole and Probation, Southern Command, just finished what the agency calls Operation Gotcha. The three day operation ran from October 31 through November 2.

The goal of this operation was to confirm that offenders under Lifetime Supervision were in compliance with residential registration and to provide them with amended Lifetime Supervision conditions. The focus of the operation was placed on making home contacts and/or verifying addresses through contact with family members, roommates, neighbors and/or leasing offices.

During this operation, the Division attempted to confirm residential registration compliance for 250 offenders under Lifetime Supervision with the Division and were successful in confirming 156 offender residences, with an additional 94 attempts made. Of the 250 offender residence contacts, 17 offenders were found not to be in compliance. The Division addresses violations promptly and in accordance with supervision guidelines. Should the Division not be able to make contact with offenders and confirm their compliance with registration, the process of filing new charges is initiated.