Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Official: Little Threat Posed by Vegas Wetlands Wildfire

Filed Under: Clark County Wetlands Park, Las Vegas news, wildfire
Fire engine; Photo Courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An official says a brush fire burning in wetlands southeast of Las Vegas is hemmed in on four sides by natural fire breaks and poses little threat to occupied structures.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says the smoky outdoor fire was reported a little after 3:30 a.m. Monday at Clark County Wetlands Park.

He says the fire spread across more than 3 acres of undeveloped land east of Sam Boyd Stadium.

No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen