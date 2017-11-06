Official: Little Threat Posed by Vegas Wetlands Wildfire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An official says a brush fire burning in wetlands southeast of Las Vegas is hemmed in on four sides by natural fire breaks and poses little threat to occupied structures.
Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says the smoky outdoor fire was reported a little after 3:30 a.m. Monday at Clark County Wetlands Park.
He says the fire spread across more than 3 acres of undeveloped land east of Sam Boyd Stadium.
No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.