Nation’s First Self Driving Shuttle to Join Downtown Las Vegas Traffic

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The nation’s first self-driving shuttle will take a big step in its maturation after developers announced the autonomous bus will soon be integrated into downtown Las Vegas traffic.
The NAVYA Arma electric shuttle was first tested in Las Vegas in January on closed streets, but now the shuttle will be fully integrated into traffic in the city’s Innovation District, the city announced Monday.
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and Las Vegas superstars Penn & Teller will join Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Bob Coffin and other officials to launch the new pilot program Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. at Downtown Container Park, located at 707 E. Fremont Street. The City of Las Vegas has teamed with AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah, Keolis North America and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), to bring the nation’s first self-driving shuttle geared specifically for the public to downtown Las Vegas.
Covering a half mile loop in the Fremont East area of the Innovation District, the self-driving shuttle offers free rides for people to experience autonomous transportation in a real world environment. The shuttle is the country’s first autonomous bus to be fully integrated with “smart city” infrastructure, communicating with traffic signals to improve safety and traffic flow.
The city’s Innovation District tests groundbreaking technology in the areas of alternative energy, citizen participation, transportation and social infrastructure.
