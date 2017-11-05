Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Woman Shot in Arm at Vegas House Party

house party shooting, Las Vegas news, Lonette Avenue, LVMPD
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they’re investigating an early morning shooting that has wounded a woman.

Las Vegas Metro Police say officers responded to a house party around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Lonette Avenue, near Flamingo and Buffalo.

A fight reportedly broke out between attendees of the part and a woman was shot in the arm.
Police say her injury is not considered life-threatening.

The woman’s name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police say the shooting is possibly gang-related and remains under investigation.

