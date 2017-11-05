Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Henderson Wife Fatally Stabs Husband During Fight

Photo courtesy Henderson Police Dept.

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing her husband to death during a domestic dispute Saturday, according to authorities.

Henderson patrol officers were initially called to the home on the 1100 block of Strada Pecei to help a man retrieve property from the residence just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Henderson city statement.

The man didn’t wait for police, entered the house and got into an argument with his wife, 50-year-old Shirron Gayles-Zanders. Investigators said the two got into an argument, during which Gayles-Zanders grabbed a knife and stabbed her husband several times.

Officers arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gayles-Zanders was arrested without incident and was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder.

