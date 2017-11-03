Volunteers And Donations Needed To Help Valley Homeless

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Volunteers and donations are needed for the upcoming Project Homeless Connect, which helps thousands of people who are homeless and at-risk of becoming homeless connect with agencies and organizations that offer housing, job training, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment and other services.

More than 350 volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, including checking in and escorting attendees around Project Homeless Connect, which will be held on Tuesday, November 14, in the Cashman Center, located at 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. Volunteers may choose to help at the event from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., noon to 4:30 p.m., or noon to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering at the event should visit http://nevadahomelessalliance.org/project-homeless-connect/ to register as a volunteer. During last year’s event, about 600 volunteers helped about 3,600 Project Homeless Connect attendees.

Donations of new socks and new underwear are also still needed. Anyone interested in donating should email nhagiveaway@gmail.com or call (702) 324-8151.

Project Homeless Connect is free to attend for those people who are homeless or at risk for becoming homeless. Attendees will be able to check in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14.

Project Homeless Connect is coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance in partnership with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the Clark County Department of Social Service. The Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care works with local governments and other agencies, faith houses, advocacy groups and others concerned with the issues of homelessness and affordable housing through a coordinated and regional approach to planning and service provision. The Nevada Homeless Alliance works with local agencies, volunteer groups, faith based organizations and the corporate sector to create effective partnerships and promote collaboration through advocacy, public awareness, and outreach events.