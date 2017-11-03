Vegas Justice Court Gets Grant For DUI Program

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Justice Court received a $50,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, to support the specialty court coordinator position for the Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Court.

DUI Court offers a comprehensive treatment program for misdemeanor DUI offenders, which includes treatment services and court supervision, and holds program participants accountable through the use of alcohol/drug monitoring technology, random observed alcohol/drug testing, house arrest and the use of timely and appropriate sanctions for non-compliance.

The coordinator screens defendants to ensure they meet program admission criteria, evaluates participants for substance abuse, mental illness and other issues that require clinical treatment and case management services, refers participants to appropriate types and levels of care and other community resources, tracks and monitors new program participants, successful graduates, and unsuccessful terminations among other duties. Through the support of the state, the DUI Court programs remain available and accessible to misdemeanor offenders who have substance abuse disorders as an underlying cause for their involvement in the criminal justice system and works to decrease the number of DUI repeat offenders.