Small Plane Lands on Vegas Golf Course

KXNT (LAS VEGAS) – A pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries after their small plane was forced to make a crash landing into a lake on a Las Vegas golf course Thursday, authorities said.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were called after the small aircraft reported a loss of power near U.S. Highway 95 near the Santa Fe Hotel and Casino just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Moments later, the pilot again reported in, telling rescuers the plane was down in a lake on the Painted Desert Golf Club on Painted Mirage Road.
The pilot and a passenger were both able to escape the plane and swim to shore. Both occupants were taken to University Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries.
A plane remains at the bottom of the lake with only a small portion of the tail sticking out of the water. It was not immediately clear when the plane would be removed.
Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration were looking into what caused the accident, Szymanski said.
Szymanski also noted that despite the densely populated, highly-trafficked area, the pilot was able to bring the craft down in an emergency situation with no injuries or property damage on the ground.