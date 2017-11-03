Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Seek Check Forgery Suspect Caught on Video

Filed Under: chase bank, check forgery suspect, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, surveillance video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas investigators were searching for a woman suspecting of passing forged checks at an area bank, according to authorities.

Surveillance images show the woman at a local Chase Bank branch.

She’s described as 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white print, blue jean shorts, and white shoes with black laces.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Section at 702-828-3591.

