Official: 4 Inmates Hurt in Top-Security Ely Prison Fight

ELY, Nev. (AP) — A state official says a fight in a wing of Nevada’s maximum-security prison in Ely left four inmates injured, including two who were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas, 250 miles away.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast didn’t immediately say Friday what sparked the melee involving men using handmade weapons about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ely State Prison.

She says about 40 inmates in two groups were involved, and that guards contained the fighting.

Keast says two inmates were treated at local hospitals, one underwent surgery and all four were returned to the prison by Friday.

She described the injuries as stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

No staff members were injured.

Ely State Prison has about 1,100 inmates, and houses the state’s death row and execution chamber.

