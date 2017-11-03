Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lombardo: Las Vegas Shooter Had Lost Money, Been Depressed

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a “determining factor” in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says in an interview with news station KLAS-TV that gunman Stephen Paddock had been losing money and was “going in the wrong direction.” He says the losses triggered “bouts of depression.”

Lombardo says investigators haven’t uncovered exactly what led Paddock to unleash a barrage of gunfire into a crowd of concertgoers from his high-rise hotel suite.

It comes as several news organizations, including The Associated Press, have sued for 911 calls, police video and search warrants related to the shooting.

