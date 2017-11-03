Change Smoke Alarm Batteries When You ‘Fall Back’ This Weekend

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Public Safety Fire Marshal reminds everyone that when setting clocks back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 a.m., it’s also a good time to change batteries in smoke alarms.

“We want to eliminate fire deaths and burn injuries and maintain fire safety for our residents,” said State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers. “Nevada has had 14 fire fatalities so far this year, with the last death having a smoke alarm that was not working. This fatality may have been eliminated if they had a working smoke alarm,” Chambers said.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) 2015 Report:

*Smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional escape time. In 2009-2013, smoke alarms sounded in more than half (53%) of the home fires reported to U.S. fire departments.

*Three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (38%) or no working smoke alarms (21%).

*The death rate per 100 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms.

*In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half (46%) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.

*Dead batteries caused one quarter (24%) of the smoke alarm failures.

The NFP recommends testing smoke alarms at least once a month, replacing smoke alarms after 10 years, and changing batteries at least twice a year. A good way to help remember to do this is to change batteries when changing clocks for daylight saving time when we spring forward or fall back.