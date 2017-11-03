Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Armed Gunman Sought in Vegas Convenience Store Robbery

Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for an armed gunman who robbed a Las Vegas convenience store last month, according to authorities.

The suspect walked into the store on the 900 block of East Desert Inn Road on Oct. 1, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money from the register. After stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators were looking for the suspect, identified as 20 to 30 years old, 5’10” tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray pants, gray shoes and long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

Photo courtesy LVMPD

