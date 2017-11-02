Research Shows Vegas Residents Happy To Live Here

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A recent rental survey by Zumper that people who live in Las Vegas rate their overall satisfaction at 5, which is the highest level of satisfaction, according to Zumper’s numbers.

Zumper serves renters, landlords, and brokers with industry-leading tools like real time alerts, instant online applications, tenant screening and research.

Zumper recently released their Annual Renter Survey for 2017, which polled more than 14 thousand people in the United States. Nationally, there were some surprising highlights, but a deeper look into the data reveals even more at the city level.

To give some context, when asked to rate their city satisfaction on a scale of 1 through 5 where 5 was very satisfied, respondents in Minneapolis seemed to be the happiest with 61 percent of respondents rating their satisfaction at a 5. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit (17%) and Baltimore (13%) respondents were the least happy, with the highest number of people to rate their city satisfaction at a 1.

In terms of Las Vegas, 35 percent of respondents living there rated their city satisfaction at a 5/5, which ranks as moderately happy and is nestled in between Minneapolis and Detroit. Only 5 percent of residents in Las Vegas rated their city satisfaction at 1/5.

Las Vegas had the highest number of respondents (29%) move there because they were looking for a more affordable cost of living. This was notable since Las Vegas was one of the few cities where another category outranked work-related reasons for why people moved there. 21 percent of Las Vegas respondents moved for work, followed by 18 percent moving for family related reasons.

Interestingly, Las Vegas ranked on the lower end of city natives still living there, only around 2 percent of respondents.

When looking for an apartment, the majority of respondents rated affordability as the most important factor. Las Vegas residents prioritized the following qualities when looking for a new place:

-Affordability & neighborhood safety (76%)

-Commute (42%)

-Home amenities (36%)

-Food options (29%)

-Proximity to friends and family (27%)

-Public transportation (21%)

-Employment opportunities & entertainment options (20%)

-Local and state taxes (8%)

Notably, neighborhood safety was prioritized especially high when compared to the rest of the cities, with respondents in Las Vegas prioritizing this category the 4th most.

Results were pulled from Zumper’s 2017 Annual Renter Survey for cities with a significant number of respondents based on supplied zip codes. Cities with low levels of responses were excluded to ensure data was representative. You can read the full report here: https://www.zumper.com/blog/uploads/2017//09/ZumperAnnualRenterSurvey2017.pdf.