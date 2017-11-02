Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Fails To Register As Sex Offender, Gets 5 Years In Jail

Filed Under: Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani, Charles Elmer Roush, Colorado, El Paso County, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Nevada Parole and Probation, sex offender, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks, U.S. Marshals Service
(photo: JEFF HAYNES/AFPGetty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A convicted sex offender who failed to register as a sex offender when he moved to the Las Vegas area was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison on Thursday, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

79 year old Charles Elmer Roush, pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks sentenced Roush to lifetime supervised release.

According to the plea agreement, Roush admitted that he failed to register with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) or any local jurisdiction when he relocated to the Las Vegas area. In 1985, Roush was convicted in El Paso County, Colorado, of inducing a minor to engage in sesually explicit conduct and mailing visual depiction of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. As a result of the conviction, Roush was required under SORNA to register and to update his registration in each jurisdiction he resides and is employed.

The case was investigated by the Nevada Parole and Probation and U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen