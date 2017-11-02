Man Fails To Register As Sex Offender, Gets 5 Years In Jail

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A convicted sex offender who failed to register as a sex offender when he moved to the Las Vegas area was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison on Thursday, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
79 year old Charles Elmer Roush, pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks sentenced Roush to lifetime supervised release.
According to the plea agreement, Roush admitted that he failed to register with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) or any local jurisdiction when he relocated to the Las Vegas area. In 1985, Roush was convicted in El Paso County, Colorado, of inducing a minor to engage in sesually explicit conduct and mailing visual depiction of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. As a result of the conviction, Roush was required under SORNA to register and to update his registration in each jurisdiction he resides and is employed.
The case was investigated by the Nevada Parole and Probation and U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.