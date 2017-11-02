Henderson PD Arrest Father On Murder Charges

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson Police arrested 21 year old Anthony Martzen Thursday morning on felony charges of Open Murder and Child Abuse with Substantial Bodily Harm.
On October 23 at 6:30 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to the 200 block of East Merlayne for what was initially classified as a medical call. Preliminary information indicated there was a 6-month old female infant who was not breathing. The child was initially transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital–Rose de Lima Campus and then subsequently transported to University Medical Center for medical treatment.
On October 25 the infant died from her injuries.
As a result of their investigation into the incident, Henderson Police Detectives arrested Martzen, the infant’s father, on November 2 on felony charges of Open Murder and Child Abuse with Substantial Bodily Harm. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.
The name and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The infant’s death is the seventh homicide in Henderson this year.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.