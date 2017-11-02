Free Gun Safety Event This Saturday In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) Northwest Area Command (NWAC) would like to invite the public to a free gun safety event this Saturday. The LVMPD has teamed up with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas to provide members of our area a chance to educate themselves about firearms safety.

So far in 2017, the LVMPD has had more than 1800 firearms reported stolen in our jurisidiction. In the NWAC alone, there have been 420 firearms stolen. In many cases, firearms that are not properly stored are stolen from homes and cars. They’re then used by criminals to commit further crimes against people in our communities. This year, two of the firearms stolen within the NWAC were turned against Metro police officers that resulted in two separate officer involved shootings.

Even more tragic, one child lost his life due to an unsecured firearm in the southwest part of the valley this year. So far in 2017, the LVMPD’s Abuse neglect Section has investigated two other cases where a juvenile was injured by an unsecured firearm.

Saturday’s even will feature members of the LVMPD, Las Vegas Fire Department, United States Air Force, Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada State Fire Inspector. Staff will be providing gun safety presentations and information that is imperative for responsible firearm ownership.

There will be activities for children including face painting, train rides, balloons and food. There will be a free raffle with a chance to win gun safes and other great prizes. We will be handing out 2500 free gun locks to those who attend. Vendors will be on hand and will provide special pricing on gun safes and other firearm related products.

The event takes place this Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex located at 11357 North Decatur Boulevard.