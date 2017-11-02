Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Federal Court Jury Picked for Bundy Standoff Trial

Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, jury selection, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff
Cliven Bundys told a radio station the cow was from his herd, but now says there is no evidence one of his cows caused the freeway accident. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a photo outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014 west of Mesquite, Nevada. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
file photo by George Frey / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has been picked for the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant on federal charges stemming from an April 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

U.S. Attorney’s office spokeswoman Trisha Young said the judge, prosecutors and defendants finished Thursday choosing a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates to hear what is expected to be a four-month trial.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of conspiring to lead a self-styled militia that stopped federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public rangeland near Bunkerville, Nevada.

Bundy refused for years to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen