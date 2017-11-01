Resiliency Center Still Serves As Resource For Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One month after the One October shooting, Clark County and partnering response agencies and organizations are reminding people affected by the incident to contact the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center if they need help or resources.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center opened on October 23 to serve as a resource and referral center for residents, visitors and responders affected by the 1 October shooting incident. Located at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard, the center is staffed with knowledgeable and caring professionals from multiple local and state agencies to help those affected by the tragic incident. Operational hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Since the resiliency center opened, it has served about 100 people on-site and has fielded about 100 telephone calls from people seeking information or appointments through its help lines of (702) 455-AIDE (2433) or 1-833-229-AIDE. The most requested services are counseling and spiritual care referrals, and financial assistance. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center was set up to serve people affected by 1 October with longer-term referrals and recovery needs following the closure of the Family Assistance Center at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Family Assistance Center served more than 3,600 people in the first three weeks after the incident.

“The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is a place of healing and support,” said Assistant Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller, who also chairs the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center Steering Committee. “Our goal is to serve the unique needs of people affected by the 1 October shoting and to help them build strength and resiliency in the aftermath of the tragic even and over the long term,” Schiller said.

Partnering agencies represented at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to assist those affected by the 1 October shooting include Clark County Social Service, Nevada Victims of Crime Program, Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, Clark County Department of Family Services, Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, and the LVMPD Victims Services. Services provided at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center include victim advocacy and support, grief counseling and spiritual care referrals, and technical assistance accessing online resources including FBI Victim Assistance Services for claiming personal items left behind at the 1 October concert venue. Property recovery services are accessed online through the questionnaire located on the FBI’s Victim Assistance Services Division’s website at http://www.fbi.gov/lvmusicfestivalshooting. People who fill out the questionnaire are asked to provide their contact information and a description of the belongings lost. Additional information about the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is available on Clark County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/VegasStrong.