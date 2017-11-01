County Taking Applications To Fill Justice Court Vacancy

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County is currently accepting applications for a vacancy in the Las Vegas Township Justice Court.

Qualified applicants must have five years’ experience as an attorney and submit their application to the County Manager’s Office by November 30. Applications are available at the County Manager’s Office, which is on the 6th floor of the County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas. Applications are also available on the county’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

“Justice Court plays a critical role in keeping our community safe and resolving disputes in a just and open manner,” said Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. “I am confident the Las Vegas-area legal community will produce worthy candidates to fill this position,” Sisolak said.

“Justices of the Peace have a demanding job that calls upon them to be well versed in both criminal and civil matters,” said state Supreme Court Justice Michael Cherry, who also chairs the County judicial selection committee. “This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in a career on the bench and I look forward to seeing many qualified applicants vie for this spot,” Justice Cherry said.

The current vacancy is the result of current Justice Court Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis’ retirement, which took effect September 21 after 25 years on the bench. The eight-member county judicial selection committee will review the applicants and recommend attorney to be considered for the position. The County Commission will appoint from that list to serve as Justice of the Peace until January 2019, at which time the position will be filled by whomever wins the November 2018 elections for the position.

Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, felony arraignments, civil disputes under $15,000, small claims and landlord tenant disputes.