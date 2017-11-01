City Launching New Downtown Mobile Parking App

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The City of Las Vegas will launch a new parking app on Friday with a special event outside Container Park, 707 Fremont Street, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The theme of the event is “Keep Your Change” and will feature free arcade games and a photo booth. New users can use the promotional code “1FORFREE” to receive a $5 credit towards their first parking payment via the app.
The PassportParking mobile application will allow users to pay for and monitor parking sessions, modify their time remotely, view their payment history and receive email receipts.
Passport, a leader in mobile payments for parking and transit in North America, has been working with the city for the past two years. The company’s services have been adopted by more than 300 agencies around the world.
PassportParking is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, and people parking can also manage parking online at ppprk.com.