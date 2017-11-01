Attorneys, Experts Allowed in Las Vegas Strip Shooting Site

Police keep watch outside the Route 91 music festival site beside the Mandalay Hotel October 4, 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip, after a gunman killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire from the Mandalay Hotel on a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. President Donald Trump heads to Las Vegas to meet mass shooting victims and first responders, as well as investigators who are hoping the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock can help lift the mystery surrounding the weekend massacre. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)