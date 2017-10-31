Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Possible Jurors Queried in Bundy Standoff Trial

Cliven Bundy rides a horse after attending the funeral of of fellow rancher Robert "LaVoy" Finicum on February 5, 2016 in Kanab, Utah. Finicum who was part of the Burns, Oregon standoff with federal officials was shot and killed by FBI agents when they tried to detain him at a traffic stop on February 27, 2016. ( Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prospective jurors are being questioned for a second day in the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant facing federal charges in an April 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

More than 50 prospective jurors were in court Tuesday, after a separate group of 49 was questioned Monday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro has said she expects it’ll take several days to pick a panel for a planned four-month trial.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of leading a self-styled militia to stop federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy’s cattle from public rangeland.

Bundy refuses to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.

