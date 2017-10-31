Open Enrollment Period For Health Care Coverage Begins Wednesday

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Open enrollment begins on Wednesday and many Nevadans must make 2018 health insurance choices amid a barrage of news and opinions regarding healthcare. To help make the most informed decisions possible, the Nevada Division of Insurance encourages consumers to streamline their health insurance research process.

First, determine which coverage option best fits their financial and health situation. Then, focus on information and updates specific to that category.

“Given the changes with our healthcare system consumers want to pick the product tht best covers their medical and pharmaceutical needs. Losing their focus may cause consumers to pay more than intended overall for their health insurance coverage,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “As the open enrollment season begins, Nevada residents should thoroughly research coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their family members,” Richardson said.

Consumers are encouraged to visit the Divisions’s NV Insurance 101 website at http://insurance101.nv.gov/ to learn more about what health insurance options are available for open enrollment, how to shop for health insurance, and other important topics such as:

*The 2018 open enrollment period is now, November 1 through December 15, 2017. Coverage begins January 1, 2018.

*If you currently have coverage through the exchange and do not choose a plan for 2018, you will be re-enrolled in the same or a similar plan.

Nevada Health Link will be hosting an Open Enrollment Kick-Off event on November 1 to get Nevadans connected with in-person assistance to enroll in a 2018 health insurance plan. The event will take place at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno and at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus in Las Vegas from noon to 7 p.m.

To avoid getting lost in the plethora of information about health insurance, the Division offers the following recommendations to help consumers rethink their research process: