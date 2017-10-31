Halloween Night Kicks Operation Scarecrow Into Effect

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In an effort to provide enhanced safety for children who may be targeted by sexual predators during the holiday, officers from the Nevada Department of Public Safety–Division of Parole and Probation, will be doing Operation Scarecrow on October 31, 2017.

The goal of Operation Scarecrow is to ensure that the offenders under the supervision of the Division, whose crimes involved child victims, have a “no contact with children” condition, and/or are a Tier III sex offender, are not having contact with children. These high risk sex offenders were provided with specific instructions to avoid any unauthorized contact with children and are prohibited from participation in Halloween related festivities involving or potentially involving children. This includes a restriction that they cannot attend parties or pass out Halloween treats.

Operation Scarecrow officers will focus on conducting home contacts, neighborhood surveillance and attending community functions in an effort to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of community supervision. The Division will address violations promptly and in accordance with supervision guidelines.