Toddler Denied A Kidney Transplant Because Of Dad’s Criminal History Rushed To ER

CBS Local — A young boy in Atlanta, who was denied a kidney transplant because of his father’s probation violation, was rushed back to the hospital because of an abdominal infection.

CBS46 reports that A.J. Burgess was brought back to Emory University Hospital on Oct. 29, the same facility that has postponed the toddler’s surgery while the hospital reviews the father’s criminal history. The two-year-old has been in failing health since being born a month premature and with no working kidneys. A.J.’s father, Anthony Dickerson, has already been identified as a perfect match to donate a kidney to his son.

Toddler in need of kidney taken to hospital due to abdominal infection https://t.co/gWa6LbAx1c pic.twitter.com/OLygdDyzuX — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 30, 2017

The boy’s Oct. 3 surgery was indefinitely postponed after Dickerson was arrested and sent back to prison for violating his parole. Emory Hospital announced that the boy’s procedure would be revisited in January after the father showed three months of good behavior and appropriately filled out parole documents. Officials from Emory Healthcare noted that Dickerson’s actions were deemed to have violated their guidelines for organ donors. “Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors,” the healthcare provider wrote.

CBS46 reports that Georgia congressman Hank Johnson and supporters of the family gathered outside Emory’s Egleston Children’s Hospital to hold a vigil for the child. The group is continuing to push the hospital to address why Mr. Dickerson can’t donate his kidney sooner.

A.J.’s mother, Carmella Burgess, has set up a GoFundMe page for her son’s medical costs. Over $7,500 has been raised since this page was created on Oct. 13. Ms. Burgess added that A.J. is now in need of bladder surgery as he waits for his father’s case to be resolved.