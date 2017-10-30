More Money Coming To Prosecute Impaired Driving Cases

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Monday that Nevada has received a grant to fun a Traffic Safety Resources Prosecutor position to improve Nevada’s prosecution process of impaired driving cases. This position within the Office of the Nevada Attorney General will provide customized training, technological assistance and support the counties of Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey, Washoe and White Pine. This competitive grant of $135,000 was awarded by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

“Nevada is home to a 24/7 lifestyle, and as a result impaired driving has been and continues to be a significant factor in our state’s car crashes,” said AG Laxalt. “In fact, just last year there were 77 alcohol related fatalities among Nevada’s 302 fatal car crashes. “I am proud to proactively support local law enforcement’s public safety mission to combat drugged driving in Nevada. For the past year, my office has twice traveled across the state to give this particular training, and this grant award will ensure training for another 12 months,” Laxalt said.

In October, 2016, the Office of the Nevada Attorney General applied for and received a $109,790 grant through the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety to enhance the ability of Nevada’s 15 rural prosecutors to effectively evaluate and prosecute marijuana DUI cases. The office hired Chris Halsor, a renowned expert in the field of marijuana impaired driving who previously served as Colorado’s Traffic Safety Prosecutor. Over the course of this year, Halsor has built rapport with prosecutors and law enforcement by providing training in Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Humboldt, Pershing and White Pine counties.