Lawyers to Inspect, Diagram Las Vegas Shooting Site

Filed Under: Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, stephen paddock
Belongings are scattered and left behind at the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge will allow lawyers for a California woman who was critically wounded in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival to inspect and photograph the concert site.

The grounds have been closed for law enforcement investigations since the Oct. 1 shooting in which a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others.

The defendants in the lawsuit include MGM Resorts International, the concert promoter and others.

A judge signed off on agreement in court Monday that will allow attorneys to photograph and diagram the scene Tuesday.

Concert vendors who left things such as food trucks and sound equipment may be able to retrieve those items as soon as Wednesday.

A judge last week ordered the casino-hotel where gunman Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd to preserve surveillance video and other records in the case.

