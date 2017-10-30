Las Vegas Lights FC Unveil Team Logo, Ticket Plans

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas’ next professional sports team the Las Vegas Lights football club unveiled its official logo Monday, a emblem incorporating fan design concepts as well as iconic city imagery.

The logo features the club’s three official colors — blue, yellow and pink — in neon-style typography, all set against a crest designed to look like a sideways version of the city’s famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

“The city colors (blue and yellow) give us the ability to differentiate ourselves from the other teams in town,” Lashbrook said. “The Golden Knights, the Raiders and UNLV all use darker hues so we are going to wear something bright.”

Las Vegas was awarded the expansion team in The United Soccer League (USL) awarded Las Vegas the franchise in August.

“We are one of the first professional sports teams in the world to fully embrace pink as one of our official team colors, but I think this just shows the type of swagger and edge that we collectively carry as a city, and our team will carry that onto the pitch every match,” Lashbrook said. “It shows that we are going to fully embrace doing things differently while also providing an authentic, exciting soccer experience to everyone who comes and watches a match at Cashman Field.”

The logo design process began with fan-submitted ideas, which were incorporated into concepts produced by three local designers leading to the final selection, according to the organization.

The logo unveiling coincided with the announcement of season ticket pricing, with packages beginning at $200. The team will begin inaugural season play with a home schedule of 20-plus matches at Cashman Field between March and October.

The team began accepting refundable $20 per seat season ticket deposits at the Las Vegas Lights FC website Monday. The deposit reserves a place in line for preferred seating.

A limited number of T-shirts and hats featuring the new Lights FC logo are available exclusively at the Z Boutique, located on the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas, 400 Stewart Ave.

The team expects to hire a coach and head of soccer operations in November and could begin signing players before the end of the year.