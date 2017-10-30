Downtown Apartment Building Fire Displaces 10

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators were looking into the origin of an early morning fire that gutted a utility room in a downtown Las Vegas apartment building and left 10 people displaced, authorities said.
The blaze was reported at the building on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue near Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95 just before 6 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the single-story, four-unit building and located the flames in a central utility/laundry room.
The fire was extinguished within five minutes, Szymanski said. The utility room was heavily damaged while all four apartments in the building sustained light smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $20,000.
Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze and could not rule out the possibility that the fire was electrical in nature. Building power was out due to fire damage, forcing 10 people living in those four units to relocate until repairs can be made.