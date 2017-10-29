LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Donations Intended for Houston Go to Wildfire Victims

The remains are seen after a wildfire moved through the area in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley in California, United States on October 13, 2017. Massive out-of-controls wildfires have claimed at least 31 people and detroyed 3,500 homes in Northern California as the deadliest in state history. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clothing, school supplies and other items donated in Las Vegas for Houston-area families devastated by Hurricane Harvey instead have been shipped to Northern California to help families there in the wake of more recent wildfires.

13 Action News reports that the Clark County School District collected the items from employees, students and families but only arranged to send one truckload to Texas and still had over 100 pallets of donations sitting in a purchasing warehouse.

Nearly all of it has now been sent to schools in Sonoma County, California, to help families impacted by the wildfires.

District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky paid for the transportation out of his own pocket. District Trustee Chris Garvey says district officials will learn from the situation and be more accountable in the future.

