LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Wounded Vegas Shooting Guard Staying in Hotel For Free

The broken window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 people Sunday's night during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival is seen on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The corporate owner of the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire in the worst shooting in modern U.S. history is providing a free hotel room for a wounded hotel security guard expected to be a witness in lawsuits against the company.

MGM Resorts International executive Alan Feldman says the company is concerned for the safety and well-being of Jesus Campos.

Campos is on paid leave and recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Campos’ lawyer, Frank Flansburg III, said Friday the arrangement is for his 25-year-old client’s privacy and protection amid what Flansburg is calling “extensive and intrusive media attention.”

Lawyer Mo Aziz represents a California woman who was wounded and is suing MGM Resorts.

He says he believes Campos’ hotel stay is aimed at controlling him.

